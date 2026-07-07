Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) CEO Sean Duffy Sells 25,886 Shares of Stock

Key Points Omada Health CEO Sean Duffy sold 25,886 shares on July 1 at an average price of $22.68, totaling about $587,094. After the sale, he still held 411,861 shares valued at roughly $9.34 million.

on July 1 at an average price of $22.68, totaling about $587,094. After the sale, he still held 411,861 shares valued at roughly $9.34 million. The stock was trading higher , opening at $22.85 and up 2.1% on the day, while remaining near its 52-week high of $26.92. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages were $17.49 and $15.15, respectively.

, opening at $22.85 and up 2.1% on the day, while remaining near its 52-week high of $26.92. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages were $17.49 and $15.15, respectively. Analysts remain broadly positive on Omada Health, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.91. Recent reports included rating upgrades and price targets as high as $28.00.

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) CEO Sean Duffy sold 25,886 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $587,094.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 411,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,341,007.48. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Omada Health Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ OMDA opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Omada Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Omada Health had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Omada Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omada Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omada Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Omada Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omada Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omada Health by 319.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,998 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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