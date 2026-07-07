Robert Jr. Baltera Acquires 10,000 Shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock

Key Points Palisade Bio director Robert Jr. Baltera bought shares twice , purchasing 20,000 shares for $39,600 on July 1 and another 10,000 shares for $19,800 on July 2 at $1.98 each. After the trades, he owned 356,904 shares, a 5.94% increase in his position.

, purchasing 20,000 shares for $39,600 on July 1 and another 10,000 shares for $19,800 on July 2 at $1.98 each. After the trades, he owned 356,904 shares, a 5.94% increase in his position. The stock rose 3.7% and opened at $2.12, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $1.91. Palisade Bio now has a market cap of about $367.1 million and a 52-week range of $0.53 to $2.86.

and opened at $2.12, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $1.91. Palisade Bio now has a market cap of about $367.1 million and a 52-week range of $0.53 to $2.86. Wall Street sentiment is broadly positive, with analysts assigning a consensus “Buy” rating and an average target price of $8.83. The company recently missed quarterly EPS estimates by $0.01, reporting a loss of $0.05 per share.

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) Director Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 366,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $726,469.92. This trade represents a 2.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Jr. Baltera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Jr. Baltera bought 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Palisade Bio stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 318,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $367.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $28,318,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,896,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,689,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 149,118 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,276,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 708,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,742,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PALI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 target price on Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PALI

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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