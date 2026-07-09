Insider Buying: Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) Director Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 386,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $793,153.20. This trade represents a 5.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Jr. Baltera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 30,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 10,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

Palisade Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:PALI opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.50. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PALI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price target on Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palisade Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Robert Jr. Baltera bought 30,000 shares at about $2.03 per share, following earlier purchases of 20,000 shares and 10,000 shares at $1.98. Repeated insider buying can signal confidence in Palisade Bio’s outlook. SEC filing

Director Robert Jr. Baltera bought 30,000 shares at about $2.03 per share, following earlier purchases of 20,000 shares and 10,000 shares at $1.98. Repeated insider buying can signal confidence in Palisade Bio’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on Palisade Bio, with recent ratings including a “strong-buy” upgrade and multiple buy ratings, plus a consensus price target well above the current trading range. MarketBeat PALI page

Analysts remain broadly constructive on Palisade Bio, with recent ratings including a “strong-buy” upgrade and multiple buy ratings, plus a consensus price target well above the current trading range. Neutral Sentiment: CEO John David Finley sold 146,798 shares, but the filing says the transaction was to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards, which makes the sale less concerning than a discretionary insider exit. SEC filing

CEO John David Finley sold 146,798 shares, but the filing says the transaction was to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards, which makes the sale less concerning than a discretionary insider exit. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Mitchell Lawrence Jones also sold shares for the same tax-withholding reason, adding to the day’s mixed insider activity. SEC filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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