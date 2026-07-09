Douglas Hunt Sells 8,460 Shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI - Get Free Report) insider Douglas Hunt sold 8,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $69,879.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 196,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,625,906.66. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 2.1%

PBYI opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $413.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.69%.The firm had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 244.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for oncology patients. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company focuses on advancing molecularly defined cancer treatments that address significant unmet medical needs.

The company's lead product is neratinib, marketed under the brand name Nerlynx in the United States. Neratinib is an irreversible small‐molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target the HER2 receptor, and it received FDA approval in 2017 for extended adjuvant treatment of early‐stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

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