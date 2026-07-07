Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime Sells 10,000 Shares

Key Points Vaxcyte CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 10,000 shares on July 6 at an average price of $57.28, totaling $572,800. The sale reduced his direct holdings by 8.74% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on July 6 at an average price of $57.28, totaling $572,800. The sale reduced his direct holdings by 8.74% and was made under a pre-arranged . The CFO also sold 10,000 shares on June 18 at an average price of $53.00, indicating a pattern of recent insider selling.

at an average price of $53.00, indicating a pattern of recent insider selling. Vaxcyte shares were down about 2.4% in the session, while the company continues to draw mixed analyst views with a Moderate Buy consensus and a $86 average price target.

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $572,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,745.60. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of PCVX opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.22. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCVX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCVX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1,463.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 641 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,222 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 22,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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