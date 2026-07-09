ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) CEO Boer Daniel Anton De Buys 150,000 Shares

Key Points ProQR Therapeutics CEO Boer Daniel Anton De Buys bought 150,000 shares on July 7 at $1.59 each, a $238,500 purchase that raised his direct stake to 150,000 shares.

bought 150,000 shares on July 7 at $1.59 each, a $238,500 purchase that raised his direct stake to 150,000 shares. The stock was up 1.2% and opened at $1.68, giving ProQR a market cap of about $177 million; shares have traded between $1.33 and $3.10 over the past year.

ProQR recently reported quarterly earnings of -$0.15 per share, matching estimates, but revenue of $2.35 million fell short of expectations; analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $7.33.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR - Get Free Report) CEO Boer Daniel Anton De purchased 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%

PRQR opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.04. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a negative net margin of 331.33%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PRQR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JonesTrading lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies for severe genetic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing platform, ProQR aims to correct disease-causing mutations directly at the messenger RNA level. The company's pipeline features several investigational candidates, including sepofarsen (formerly QR-110) for Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, QR-421a targeting Usher syndrome and certain forms of retinitis pigmentosa, and QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, ProQR maintains a significant presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to support its clinical research and regulatory initiatives.

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