ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) CEO Boer Daniel Anton De Buys 150,000 Shares

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR - Get Free Report) CEO Boer Daniel Anton De bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Boer Daniel Anton De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Boer Daniel Anton De purchased 150,000 shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

PRQR opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $179.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.04.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.33% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,950,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 651,853 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,357,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 359,475 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,246,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 46,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JonesTrading reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies for severe genetic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing platform, ProQR aims to correct disease-causing mutations directly at the messenger RNA level. The company's pipeline features several investigational candidates, including sepofarsen (formerly QR-110) for Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, QR-421a targeting Usher syndrome and certain forms of retinitis pigmentosa, and QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, ProQR maintains a significant presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to support its clinical research and regulatory initiatives.

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