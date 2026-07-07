PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 12,548 Shares

Key Points PubMatic CEO Rajeev Goel sold 58,854 shares on July 2 at an average price of $13.68, generating about $805,123. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.

on July 2 at an average price of $13.68, generating about $805,123. The sale was made under a pre-arranged to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. After the transaction, Goel owned 47,301 shares, a 55.44% reduction in his position. The stock was trading around $13.52, near its 12-month high of $13.99.

in his position. The stock was trading around $13.52, near its 12-month high of $13.99. PubMatic recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting a loss of $0.27 per share versus estimates of $0.32 and revenue of $62.57 million versus $60.42 million expected. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with a target price of $12.88.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM - Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $168,394.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,490.24. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Steven Pantelick sold 23,548 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $321,430.20.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $627.87 million, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PubMatic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,840 shares of the company's stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PubMatic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised PubMatic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

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