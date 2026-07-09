Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells $231,816.00 in Stock

Key Points Starbucks CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares on July 6 for about $231,816 at an average price of $104. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and Brewer still holds 77,364 shares.

on July 6 for about $231,816 at an average price of $104. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged , and Brewer still holds 77,364 shares. Starbucks reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $0.50 versus the $0.44 estimate and revenue of $9.53 billion versus $9.17 billion expected. Revenue rose 8.8% year over year, and the company reaffirmed FY2026 EPS guidance of 2.25 to 2.45.

, with EPS of $0.50 versus the $0.44 estimate and revenue of $9.53 billion versus $9.17 billion expected. Revenue rose 8.8% year over year, and the company reaffirmed FY2026 EPS guidance of 2.25 to 2.45. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, payable August 28, for an annualized yield of about 2.4%. Starbucks stock has been trading near its 52-week high, and analysts currently rate it a consensus Moderate Buy.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brady Brewer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $154,795.53.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49.

On Friday, April 17th, Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.88. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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