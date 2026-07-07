Insider Selling: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) EVP Sells 2,829 Shares

Key Points CEO Paul Badawi sold 28,684 Sight Sciences shares at an average price of $5.42, a transaction worth about $155,467, reducing his stake by roughly 0.47%.

sold 28,684 Sight Sciences shares at an average price of $5.42, a transaction worth about $155,467, reducing his stake by roughly 0.47%. Sight Sciences stock was little changed around the report, opening at $5.47, while the company remains down from its 52-week high of $9.24 and trades with a market cap of about $298 million.

The company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of ($0.24), missing analyst expectations, though revenue of $19.7 million came in above estimates; analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average with a $8.14 price target.

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT - Get Free Report) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $15,333.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 264,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,436,180.76. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 0.5%

SGHT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 5,954 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,934. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.46 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 46.83%. Analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 102,609 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,378,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 149,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,958 shares of the company's stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,359 shares of the company's stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.35 to $5.15 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on SGHT

Trending Headlines about Sight Sciences

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Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company's flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye's natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

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