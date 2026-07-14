Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Major Shareholder Buys 8,266 Shares

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 8,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $27,939.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 60,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $204,625.20. This represents a 15.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 731 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,273.41.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 18,531 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $65,229.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 10,580 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $35,231.40.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 9,022 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $31,667.22.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 7,851 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $27,792.54.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 3,959 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,064.70.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 6,755 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,818.65.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 25,836 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $88,875.84.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SHPH opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.29. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHPH. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHPH

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

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