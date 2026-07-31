Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Julius Genachowski Sells 19,855 Shares

Key Points Sonos director Julius Genachowski sold 19,855 shares for approximately $337,535 at an average price of $17.00. The pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction reduced his ownership by about 27% to 53,775 shares.

for approximately $337,535 at an average price of $17.00. The pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction reduced his ownership by about 27% to 53,775 shares. Sonos shares opened at $14.43, with a $1.72 billion market capitalization and a 52-week trading range of $10.11 to $19.82. Institutional investors own approximately 85.82% of the company.

Analysts collectively rate Sonos “Hold”, with two Buy, two Hold and one Sell rating and an average price target of $20.00; Rosenblatt maintained a Buy rating with a $21 target.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO - Get Free Report) Director Julius Genachowski sold 19,855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $337,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,175. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Weiss Ratings raised Sonos from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Report on Sonos

Trending Headlines about Sonos

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sonos reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, exceeding estimates of $0.24, while revenue rose 8.8% year over year to $375.3 million, above the $365.7 million consensus. Broad-based speaker demand, international growth and cost controls supported sales and adjusted EBITDA. Sonos Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Sonos reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, exceeding estimates of $0.24, while revenue rose 8.8% year over year to $375.3 million, above the $365.7 million consensus. Broad-based speaker demand, international growth and cost controls supported sales and adjusted EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $325 million to $355 million, above the roughly $305 million analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion was broadly in line with expectations. Sonos Q4 Revenue Outlook

Management forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $325 million to $355 million, above the roughly $305 million analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion was broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company is pursuing capital-return measures, including share buybacks, and has appointed Chris Shackelton to its board. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $21 price target, signaling continued confidence in Sonos’ long-term potential. Sonos Board Appointment

The company is pursuing capital-return measures, including share buybacks, and has appointed Chris Shackelton to its board. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $21 price target, signaling continued confidence in Sonos’ long-term potential. Neutral Sentiment: Sonos plans to hold a product event in September, potentially providing details on new products or artificial-intelligence features. The event is a future catalyst but offers no immediate financial impact. Sonos September Product Event

Sonos plans to hold a product event in September, potentially providing details on new products or artificial-intelligence features. The event is a future catalyst but offers no immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Management cited rising memory costs as a headwind for the fourth quarter, raising concerns about future margins despite the revenue outlook.

Management cited rising memory costs as a headwind for the fourth quarter, raising concerns about future margins despite the revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director Julius Genachowski sold 19,855 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Although the sale was scheduled in advance, it reduced his ownership by approximately 27% and can weigh on investor sentiment.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sonos by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,307,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,319,000 after purchasing an additional 90,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,935,287 shares of the company's stock worth $244,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Sonos by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 951,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,714,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sonos by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 950,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Sonos by 190.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 722,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 473,769 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company's core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

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