Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Insider Justyn Russell Howard Sells 40,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,412.76. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $514.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 8.18%.Sprout Social has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sprout Social by 55.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.88.

View Our Latest Report on SPT

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social's platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company's product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

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