Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells 3,053 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) Director Joshua Reed sold 3,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $164,068.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,897.32. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRRK

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 73.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,066,621 shares of the company's stock worth $445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,775 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,034.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,428,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,545,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,022 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $91,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $91,603,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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