Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells $289,000.00 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 961,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,776,628.10. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 117,612 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $3,296,664.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 720 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $21,621.60.

On Monday, May 4th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $297,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,916 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $147,627.48.

On Monday, April 27th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 20,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 493 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $14,883.67.

On Friday, April 24th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,483 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $134,579.66.

On Friday, April 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 44,323 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,328,803.54.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stratus Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 74.96%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRS

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Stratus Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Stratus Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: STRS) is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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