Insider Selling: Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $230,942.25 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) insider William Boyd III sold 5,115 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $230,942.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,606.80. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -889.02, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.The business had revenue of $676.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 62.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 68.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 108,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 25.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 41.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYM. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Symbotic from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Symbotic from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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