Insider Selling: Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Director Sells $20,993.28 in Stock

Key Points Millicom director Bruce Churchill sold 284 shares on May 20 at an average price of $73.92, totaling about $20,993. After the sale, he still held 26,729 shares worth roughly $1.98 million.

on May 20 at an average price of $73.92, totaling about $20,993. After the sale, he still held 26,729 shares worth roughly $1.98 million. The company recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings , posting EPS of $0.97 versus the $0.89 estimate, while revenue came in at $1.99 billion as expected.

, posting EPS of $0.97 versus the $0.89 estimate, while revenue came in at $1.99 billion as expected. Analyst sentiment is mixed but broadly positive, with Millicom carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $77.28, though some firms have recently downgraded or maintained cautious ratings.

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Churchill sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $20,993.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,975,807.68. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of TIGO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 47,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,096. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.92. Millicom International Cellular SA has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $51.20 to $52.40 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Millicom International Cellular

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 896.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 1,129.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 736.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

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