Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Jorey Chernett Buys 15,000 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,630,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,190,519.30. This trade represents a 0.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jorey Chernett acquired 18,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Jorey Chernett bought 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jorey Chernett bought 33,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $136,345.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jorey Chernett bought 5,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jorey Chernett purchased 30,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $122,700.00.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

TOI opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 335.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 30.4% in the first quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 499,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Oncology Institute from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Oncology Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncology Institute currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

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