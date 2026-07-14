Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Adam Laponis Sells 2,399 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $226,297.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,335.08. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Adam Laponis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Adam Laponis sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Adam Laponis sold 3,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners set a $80.00 price target on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore downgraded Twist Bioscience from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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