United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Sells $130,157.72 in Stock

Key Points United Airlines CEO J. Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares on June 15 at an average price of $121.30, totaling about $5.86 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and Kirby still owns 798,929 shares.

on June 15 at an average price of $121.30, totaling about $5.86 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and Kirby still owns 798,929 shares. Kirby also sold an additional 1,078 shares the following day at an average price of $120.74, bringing his recent total insider sales to more than 49,000 shares.

United Airlines recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.19 versus $1.08 expected and revenue of $14.61 billion, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $134.59.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 797,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,332,529.74. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

J Scott Kirby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of United Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.3%

UAL stock opened at $115.83 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $84,753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,657 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $325,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $698,977,000 after acquiring an additional 783,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,528,242 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $170,888,000 after acquiring an additional 726,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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