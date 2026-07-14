Financial Lp Hrt Sells 34,746 Shares of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Stock

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 34,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $43,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 11,359 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $14,198.75.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 10,533 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $14,640.87.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 4,187 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $5,568.71.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt bought 23,534 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,301.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt sold 24,800 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 8,671 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $17,081.87.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,087 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $10,123.13.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 876 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $1,734.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 8,346 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $16,692.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 679 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $1,520.96.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VMAR opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2,680.00. The company has a market cap of $14,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($29.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($686.83) by $657.73. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 281.97% and a negative net margin of 54.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMAR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vision Marine Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vision Marine Technologies from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on VMAR

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a Canadian-based company that designs, develops and manufactures electric recreational boats and propulsion systems. As a cleantech innovator, Vision Marine integrates advanced battery management, digital controls and lightweight composite construction to deliver zero-emission watercraft and electric outboard motors. The company's modular platform enables boat builders and end users to configure custom hulls and propulsion packages while leveraging onboard connectivity for remote monitoring and performance analytics.

Vision Marine's product portfolio includes fully electric boat models ranging from compact day-cruisers to larger pontoon-style vessels, as well as a series of high-efficiency electric outboard motors.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].