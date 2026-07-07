Vaidyanathan Raghavan Sells 1,866 Shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Key Points Xometry director Randolph Altschuler sold 5,722 shares on July 2 at an average price of $93.30, totaling $533,862.60. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards.

on July 2 at an average price of $93.30, totaling $533,862.60. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards. After the transaction, Altschuler still owned 428,750 shares valued at about $40.0 million, representing a 1.32% reduction in his stake. He had also sold 50,000 shares in a separate trade on May 21 for $4.39 million.

Xometry recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.12 versus a $0.07 estimate and revenue up 35.9% year over year to $205.14 million. Analysts remain mixed overall, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 1,866 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $173,929.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 140,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,121,824.17. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xometry by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,669 shares of the company's stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 7.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 26.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 476.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,390 shares of the company's stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Report on Xometry

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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