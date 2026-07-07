Insider Selling: Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $237,725.55 in Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $237,725.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 138,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,490,643.10. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $578,979.72.

On Monday, May 4th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $562,102.92.

On Friday, May 1st, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,643 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $271,832.55.

On Thursday, April 16th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,388 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $208,520.16.

On Thursday, April 16th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,643 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $230,786.76.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.15 and a 1 year high of $114.74. The business's fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,243 shares of the company's stock worth $1,052,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,186 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $105,761,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $86,709,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,967,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,327,002,000 after buying an additional 1,029,623 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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