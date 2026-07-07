Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder Sells 16,507 Shares

Key Points Arlo Technologies CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 16,507 shares on July 6 at an average price of $12.83, generating about $211,785. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced his ownership by 3.30%.

on July 6 at an average price of $12.83, generating about $211,785. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced his ownership by 3.30%. Binder has made additional recent insider sales, including 65,000 shares in May and 25,000 shares in April, both at higher prices than the latest transaction.

Despite the insider selling, Arlo reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings with EPS of $0.28 versus $0.19 expected and revenue up 26.3% year over year. Analysts remain constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.40.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 16,507 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $211,784.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 483,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,201,739.74. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kurtis Joseph Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $379,750.00.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

ARLO stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arlo Technologies

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 406,688 shares of the company's stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 171,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 244,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 830,770 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 215,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company's stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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