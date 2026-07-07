Kyle Clark Sells 15,000 Shares of BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: BETA Technologies insider Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $17.41, bringing in about $261,150. After the transaction, he still owned 5,554,837 shares.

BETA Technologies insider Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $17.41, bringing in about $261,150. After the transaction, he still owned 5,554,837 shares. Recent pattern of selling: Clark has been actively trimming his stake, with multiple 15,000-share sales reported in late June and another large sale in May. The July 1 transaction was part of a broader string of insider disposals.

Clark has been actively trimming his stake, with multiple 15,000-share sales reported in late June and another large sale in May. The July 1 transaction was part of a broader string of insider disposals. Stock and fundamentals: BETA shares were up 5.0% to $19.02, and the company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates with a smaller-than-expected loss. Analysts remain broadly positive, with an average price target of $31.11 and a “Moderate Buy” rating.

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) insider Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $261,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,554,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,709,712.17. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kyle Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $247,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $237,450.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $236,100.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $238,350.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Kyle Clark sold 4,965 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $89,965.80.

On Thursday, May 7th, Kyle Clark sold 67,296 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,219,403.52.

BETA Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of BETA stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.37. BETA Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BETA Technologies Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BETA shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BETA Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BETA Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BETA

Institutional Trading of BETA Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BETA. General Electric Co bought a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,962,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $462,515,000. Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $331,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,089,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,485,000.

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

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