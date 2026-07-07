Jennifer Vecchio Sells 1,678 Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Key Points Jennifer Vecchio, Burlington Stores’ CMO, sold 1,678 shares on July 1 at an average price of $315.42, generating about $529,275. After the sale, she still held 79,339 shares worth roughly $25.0 million.

on July 1 at an average price of $315.42, generating about $529,275. After the sale, she still held 79,339 shares worth roughly $25.0 million. This was not her first recent sale ; Vecchio also sold 20,920 shares on June 12 for about $7.14 million, indicating a larger pattern of insider selling.

; Vecchio also sold 20,920 shares on June 12 for about $7.14 million, indicating a larger pattern of insider selling. Burlington Stores reported solid recent performance, with Q1 EPS of $2.01 beating estimates and revenue rising 14.1% year over year. Analysts remain largely positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.56.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $529,274.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 79,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,107.38. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Vecchio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $312.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.49 and a 1 year high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company's stock worth $817,122,000 after acquiring an additional 386,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,305 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company's stock worth $371,269,000 after purchasing an additional 653,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,176 shares of the company's stock worth $355,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

View Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Further Reading

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