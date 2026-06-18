CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Insider Kelly Costanza Sells 2,870 Shares

Key Points CAVA CEO Brett Schulman sold 33,174 shares on June 15 at an average price of $89.43, generating about $2.97 million. After the sale, he still owned 798,669 shares, and the company said the transaction was to cover tax withholding from vesting equity awards.

on June 15 at an average price of $89.43, generating about $2.97 million. After the sale, he still owned 798,669 shares, and the company said the transaction was to cover tax withholding from vesting equity awards. CAVA recently posted strong quarterly results , reporting EPS of $0.20 versus estimates of $0.17 and revenue of $438.27 million versus expectations of $360.89 million. Revenue rose 32.1% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 0.55.

, reporting EPS of $0.20 versus estimates of $0.17 and revenue of $438.27 million versus expectations of $360.89 million. Revenue rose 32.1% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 0.55. Analysts remain broadly positive on CAVA, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $93.37. However, the stock has also seen recent insider selling and mixed commentary about whether its expansion can sustain momentum.

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) insider Kelly Costanza sold 2,870 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $256,664.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,924,941.40. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kelly Costanza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Kelly Costanza sold 12,490 shares of CAVA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,124,100.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Kelly Costanza sold 10,010 shares of CAVA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $799,498.70.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.70. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $438.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 650 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 price target on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAVA

Key CAVA Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

Further Reading

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