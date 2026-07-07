Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells 7,667 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Dolby Laboratories SVP John Couling sold 7,667 shares on July 1 at an average price of $53.20, totaling about $407,884. After the sale, he still held 118,727 shares.

Dolby Laboratories SVP John Couling sold 7,667 shares on July 1 at an average price of $53.20, totaling about $407,884. After the sale, he still held 118,727 shares. Quarterly results were solid: Dolby reported Q2 earnings of $1.37 per share, beating estimates, on revenue of $395.63 million that also topped expectations. Revenue rose 7% year over year.

Dolby reported Q2 earnings of $1.37 per share, beating estimates, on revenue of $395.63 million that also topped expectations. Revenue rose 7% year over year. Analyst sentiment remains positive: The stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a target price of $90.75, even though the shares were recently trading near their 52-week low of $50.03.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) SVP John Couling sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $407,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 118,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,316,276.40. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $395.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $56,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $68,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 99.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dolby Laboratories

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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