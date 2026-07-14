Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Major Shareholder Purchases $406,800.00 in Stock

Key Points Aqua Capital, Ltd. , Energizer’s major shareholder, bought 40,000 shares at $20.67 each for a total of $826,800 , bringing its stake to 7.48 million shares.

, Energizer’s major shareholder, bought 40,000 shares at $20.67 each for a total of , bringing its stake to 7.48 million shares. The insider has been actively buying ENR shares in recent weeks, with multiple purchases in June and July that signal continued accumulation.

Energizer stock was near $20.45 after the report; the company also posted better-than-expected quarterly EPS, pays a 5.9% dividend yield, and currently carries a Wall Street consensus rating of Hold.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 20,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $406,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,440,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,329,600. This represents a 0.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $826,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $832,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $844,000.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 35,686 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $658,049.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,320,433.62.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,052.70.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Energizer's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,227,520 shares of the company's stock worth $84,085,000 after purchasing an additional 372,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,553,474 shares of the company's stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Energizer by 148,623.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,717,000 after buying an additional 323,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Report on ENR

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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