EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares

Key Points EPR Properties SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 1,000 shares on July 7 at an average price of $60, totaling $60,000. After the sale, she still owned 13,213 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

sold 1,000 shares on July 7 at an average price of $60, totaling $60,000. After the sale, she still owned 13,213 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The company recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share , missing estimates by $0.02, though revenue of $181.25 million came in above expectations and rose 3.6% year over year.

, missing estimates by $0.02, though revenue of $181.25 million came in above expectations and rose 3.6% year over year. EPR Properties declared a monthly dividend of $0.31 per share, implying a 6.2% yield, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $792,780. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gwendolyn Mary Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. EPR Properties's payout ratio is 115.17%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].