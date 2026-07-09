Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) CEO Sells $81,024.60 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT - Get Free Report) CEO Mark Casale sold 1,245 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $81,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,213,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,052,757.76. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Casale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Mark Casale sold 29,329 shares of Essent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $1,916,650.15.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Mark Casale sold 3,763 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $244,632.63.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Mark Casale sold 13,064 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $849,813.20.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ESNT opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $67.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 53.64% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Essent Group's payout ratio is 19.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESNT

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a publicly traded insurance holding company specializing in private mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance solutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, the company provides credit protection to mortgage lenders, helping mitigate the risk of borrower default on residential mortgage loans. Essent's insurance policies enable lenders to offer low-down-payment programs, supporting homebuyers in achieving homeownership with reduced upfront equity requirements.

Beyond traditional mortgage insurance, Essent offers a suite of risk management and analytics services designed to help financial institutions monitor and manage mortgage portfolios.

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