Insider Selling: Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) CAO Sells 881 Shares

Key Points Etsy CAO Merilee Buckley sold 881 shares on July 6 at an average price of $75.35, totaling about $66,383. The sale left her with 405 shares and was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on July 6 at an average price of $75.35, totaling about $66,383. The sale left her with 405 shares and was executed under a pre-arranged . Etsy stock has been trading near its yearly highs , opening at $77.32 with a market cap of $7.34 billion. The shares are above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, though the stock remains rated Hold on average by analysts.

, opening at $77.32 with a market cap of $7.34 billion. The shares are above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, though the stock remains rated on average by analysts. Recent business news around Etsy has been mostly positive, with reports pointing to a rebound in active buyers, stronger app engagement, and AI-powered seller tools that could support growth. Even so, additional insider selling and mixed valuation views are tempering investor sentiment.

Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $66,383.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,516.75. The trade was a 68.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $80.41.

Etsy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in Etsy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Etsy from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Etsy

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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