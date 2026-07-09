Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) Director Arthur Kirsch Acquires 10,000 Shares

Key Points Director Arthur Kirsch bought 10,000 shares of Evommune on July 7 at an average price of $13.30, for a total investment of $133,000. The purchase increased his direct ownership to 10,000 shares and was disclosed in an SEC filing.

bought 10,000 shares of Evommune on July 7 at an average price of $13.30, for a total investment of $133,000. The purchase increased his direct ownership to 10,000 shares and was disclosed in an SEC filing. Evommune shares recently traded around $13.25 , near the stock’s 52-week low of $12.07 and well below its 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of about $477.34 million and remains unprofitable, with a negative P/E ratio.

, near the stock’s 52-week low of $12.07 and well below its 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of about $477.34 million and remains unprofitable, with a negative P/E ratio. The company beat quarterly EPS expectations in its latest report, posting ($0.64) EPS versus the expected ($0.83). Analysts still see upside overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.62.

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN - Get Free Report) Director Arthur Kirsch bought 10,000 shares of Evommune stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $133,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evommune Stock Performance

Shares of EVMN opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Evommune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $477.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.19. Equities research analysts forecast that Evommune, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Evommune in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Evommune from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Evommune in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Evommune from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Evommune from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evommune

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evommune

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evommune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Evommune during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Evommune by 25.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,812 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Evommune in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Evommune in the fourth quarter worth $335,000.

Evommune Company Profile

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients' quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

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