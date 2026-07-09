Figma (NYSE:FIG) CRO Sells $177,929.98 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 8,629 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $177,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,764,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,536.64. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shaunt Voskanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Shaunt Voskanian sold 87,510 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $2,013,605.10.

Figma Price Performance

Shares of Figma stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Figma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a PE ratio of -6.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $333.44 million for the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 123.83% and a negative return on equity of 98.51%. Figma's quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Figma, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Figma News

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIG. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Figma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 17,081 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Figma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Figma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Figma from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Figma from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Figma

Figma Company Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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