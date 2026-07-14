Insider Buying: Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Director Buys 2,958 Shares

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO - Get Free Report) Director Gregory Sandfort purchased 2,958 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $99,980.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $986,013.60. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Genesco Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $380.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.40. Genesco had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.80%.The company had revenue of $487.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.32 million. Genesco has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Genesco from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Genesco from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Genesco by 550.6% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company's stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.

The company's retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

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