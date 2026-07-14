Greif (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,672.48. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $130,520.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $135,320.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $77.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.27%.The company's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Greif's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Greif's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Greif from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised Greif from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Greif from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Greif from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.50.

View Our Latest Report on Greif

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Greif by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Greif by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Greif by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company's stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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