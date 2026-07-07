Insider Selling: GameStop (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Sells $158,517.54 in Stock

Key Points GameStop General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 7,083 shares on July 1 at an average price of $22.38, totaling about $158,518. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 1 at an average price of $22.38, totaling about $158,518. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Robinson still held 108,147 shares of GameStop, worth roughly $2.42 million, representing a 6.15% decrease in his ownership stake.

of GameStop, worth roughly $2.42 million, representing a in his ownership stake. GameStop recently posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.30 versus estimates of $0.16 and revenue of $835.3 million, up 14% year over year. The stock was trading around $22.74, and analysts currently have an average Hold rating.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME - Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 7,083 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $158,517.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 108,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,420,329.86. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 3,957 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $89,507.34.

On Monday, April 13th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 3,912 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $90,719.28.

GameStop Price Performance

NYSE GME opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.76. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $835.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.63 million. GameStop had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 13.75%. GameStop's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GME shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GameStop from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings raised GameStop from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on GME

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in GameStop by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,313 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GameStop by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is a global specialty retailer focused on video games, gaming consoles, consumer electronics and related accessories. The company operates a network of physical retail stores alongside an e-commerce platform, offering new and pre-owned products spanning the latest game software, hardware, collectibles and lifestyle merchandise. GameStop's retail footprint is complemented by digital marketplaces for trade-ins and online purchases, as well as a membership program that provides exclusive content and rewards.

Originally founded in 1984 as Babbage's in Dallas, Texas, the company adopted the GameStop name in 1999 following its merger with Software Etc.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].