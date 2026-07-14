Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $166,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,998,326.72. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $157,956.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $126,804.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,830 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $692,254.20.

On Monday, June 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $148,620.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $162,744.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total transaction of $190,704.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $166,212.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $153,828.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $163,656.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $170,292.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 3.1%

GWRE opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.30 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company's 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Guidewire Software's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the technology company's stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 505 shares of the technology company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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