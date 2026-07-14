Insider Selling: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 585,433 shares in the company, valued at $16,702,403.49. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Mccathron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00.

Hippo Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.49. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hippo had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 23.45%.The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hippo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of Hippo to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIPO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Hippo by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hippo during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,061 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo's policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].