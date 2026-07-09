Insider Selling: Jabil (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells 94 Shares of Stock

Key Points Jabil EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares on July 6 at an average price of $345, for total proceeds of about $32,430. After the sale, he still held 57,536 shares valued at roughly $19.85 million.

on July 6 at an average price of $345, for total proceeds of about $32,430. After the sale, he still held 57,536 shares valued at roughly $19.85 million. Jabil recently posted solid quarterly results , beating earnings and revenue estimates with EPS of $3.16 and revenue of $8.75 billion. The company also raised guidance, with analysts expecting full-year EPS of 11.71.

, beating earnings and revenue estimates with EPS of $3.16 and revenue of $8.75 billion. The company also raised guidance, with analysts expecting full-year EPS of 11.71. Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Jabil, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating sitting at “Buy” with an average target price of $453.67. Institutional ownership is also high, with 93.39% of shares held by institutions.

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $325.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $428.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.45 and a 200-day moving average of $295.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $770,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $10,176,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].