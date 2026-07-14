Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,660.26. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Chad Lenamon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

KGS stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 264.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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