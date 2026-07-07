Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells 6,166 Shares of Stock

Key Points Kinder Morgan VP John Schlosser sold 6,166 shares on July 6 at an average price of $31.90, totaling about $196,695. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 6 at an average price of $31.90, totaling about $196,695. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The stock was down 1.2% and opened at $31.69, near its 50-day moving average of $32.18 and 200-day moving average of $31.31. Kinder Morgan’s market cap is about $70.5 billion.

and opened at $31.69, near its 50-day moving average of $32.18 and 200-day moving average of $31.31. Kinder Morgan’s market cap is about $70.5 billion. The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.48 EPS on revenue of $4.83 billion versus consensus estimates of $0.38 EPS and $4.55 billion in revenue. It also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.2975 per share, equal to a 3.8% yield.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) VP John Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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