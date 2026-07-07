Andrew Inglis Sells 85,935 Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Key Points Kosmos Energy CEO Andrew Inglis sold 85,935 shares on July 2 at an average price of $2.05, totaling about $176,167. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and was related to tax withholding from vesting equity awards.

on July 2 at an average price of $2.05, totaling about $176,167. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and was related to tax withholding from vesting equity awards. The company’s recent operating update was positive , with strong Ghana production, including the J76 well contributing about 20,000 barrels per day and Jubilee output above 85,000 bopd at quarter-end. Kosmos also said net debt fell by more than $400 million since year-end 2025 to about $2.56 billion.

, with strong Ghana production, including the J76 well contributing about 20,000 barrels per day and Jubilee output above 85,000 bopd at quarter-end. Kosmos also said net debt fell by more than $400 million since year-end 2025 to about $2.56 billion. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.44. Recent ratings have been mixed, including upgrades from Johnson Rice and downgrades from firms like Goldman Sachs and Royal Bank of Canada.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Inglis sold 85,935 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $176,166.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,678,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,589,988.15. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.21 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 59.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Kosmos Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Kosmos Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kosmos reported strong second-quarter operational progress, including robust production from its Ghana wells, with the new J76 well contributing about 20,000 barrels per day and Jubilee output running above 85,000 bopd exiting the quarter. Kosmos Energy Provides Operational Update

Kosmos reported strong second-quarter operational progress, including robust production from its Ghana wells, with the new J76 well contributing about 20,000 barrels per day and Jubilee output running above 85,000 bopd exiting the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company said net debt fell by more than $400 million since year-end 2025 to about $2.56 billion, which could improve investor confidence in Kosmos Energy’s financial flexibility. Kosmos Energy Provides Operational Update

The company said net debt fell by more than $400 million since year-end 2025 to about $2.56 billion, which could improve investor confidence in Kosmos Energy’s financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Kosmos also highlighted strong LNG performance at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim, with nine cargoes lifted in the second quarter, and said it remains on track to continue reducing debt through 2026. Kosmos Energy Provides Operational Update

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,857 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,308,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 224.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,638 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,048,196 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,593 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Mizuho reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Kosmos Energy to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kosmos Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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