Labcorp (NYSE:LH) EVP Kathryn Kyle Sells 92 Shares of Stock

Key Points Labcorp EVP Bryan Vaughn sold 234 shares on July 2 at an average price of $286.19, worth about $66,968. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding from vested equity awards.

on July 2 at an average price of $286.19, worth about $66,968. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding from vested equity awards. The stock was trading higher , opening at $288.89 and up about 1.6% in the session. Labcorp is near its 1-year high of $293.72, with a market cap of $23.69 billion.

, opening at $288.89 and up about 1.6% in the session. Labcorp is near its 1-year high of $293.72, with a market cap of $23.69 billion. Labcorp’s fundamentals and shareholder returns remain solid, as the company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and paid a $0.72 quarterly dividend. Analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $308.

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) EVP Kathryn Kyle sold 92 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $26,329.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,285.76. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of Labcorp stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.14. 12,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.81 and a 52 week high of $293.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.45.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.Labcorp's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Labcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 price target on Labcorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LH

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].