William Williams III Sells 8,400 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) Stock

Key Points Director William Williams III sold 8,400 shares of Live Oak Bancshares at an average price of $41.61, totaling about $349,524. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and he still held more than 1.12 million shares afterward.

of Live Oak Bancshares at an average price of $41.61, totaling about $349,524. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and he still held more than 1.12 million shares afterward. Live Oak Bancshares shares were up 1.7% and recently traded near $41.76, close to the stock’s 52-week high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of about $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73.

and recently traded near $41.76, close to the stock’s 52-week high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of about $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The bank beat earnings expectations in its latest quarterly report, posting $0.60 EPS versus the $0.54 estimate. It also pays a small quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, for a 0.3% yield.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:LOB - Get Free Report) Director William Williams III sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $349,524.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,122,526 shares in the company, valued at $46,708,306.86. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:LOB opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.02 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 53.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,188 shares of the company's stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,691 shares of the company's stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, and operates through its subsidiary Live Oak Banking Company. Founded in 2008, the company leverages a branchless, technology-driven platform to deliver specialty lending and deposit products across the United States. Live Oak Bancshares completed its initial public offering in February 2018 and trades on the NYSE under the ticker symbol LOB.

The company's primary focus is on originating and servicing commercial loans for small businesses in select industry verticals.

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