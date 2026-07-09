Sandra Arkell Sells 200 Shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock

Key Points Mastercard insider Sandra Arkell sold 200 shares on July 6 at an average price of $540, totaling $108,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and Arkell’s direct holdings fell by 5.68% to 3,322 shares.

sold 200 shares on July 6 at an average price of $540, totaling $108,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and Arkell’s direct holdings fell by 5.68% to 3,322 shares. Mastercard recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $4.60 versus the $4.41 estimate and revenue of $8.40 billion versus $8.26 billion expected. Revenue rose 15.8% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 19.61.

, with EPS of $4.60 versus the $4.41 estimate and revenue of $8.40 billion versus $8.26 billion expected. Revenue rose 15.8% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 19.61. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share, payable August 7 to shareholders of record on July 9. That works out to a 0.7% annualized yield, with a payout ratio of 20.14%.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) insider Sandra Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $519.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $499.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 76,641 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $39,363,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Invariant Investment Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invariant Investment Management now owns 2,033 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard expanded its Click to Pay offering with stc pay Bahrain , which could support longer-term transaction growth by making online checkout faster and more secure through tokenization, biometric authentication, and passkeys. stc pay Bahrain adds Mastercard Click to Pay for online checkout

Mastercard expanded its offering with , which could support longer-term transaction growth by making online checkout faster and more secure through tokenization, biometric authentication, and passkeys. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on MA : TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird both reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets, signaling expectations for upside from current levels. Mastercard price target changes

Analysts remain constructive on : and both reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets, signaling expectations for upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard said it will release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30 , which keeps attention on fundamentals and could become a catalyst if results show strong payment-volume growth and profitability. Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Mastercard said it will , which keeps attention on fundamentals and could become a catalyst if results show strong payment-volume growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: An insider disclosed a small pre-planned sale of 200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The transaction is not especially meaningful on its own, but it adds a slightly cautious tone. SEC insider filing

An insider disclosed a of 200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The transaction is not especially meaningful on its own, but it adds a slightly cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on the payments sector highlighted regulatory fee pressure, stablecoin competition, and alternative payment rails, which could weigh on sentiment toward Mastercard and other legacy card networks. Mastercard stock reference

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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