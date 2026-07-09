MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 17,254 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 17,254 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $241,728.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,742,436 shares in the company, valued at $38,421,528.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Steven Yi sold 26,467 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $372,390.69.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Steven Yi sold 96,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Steven Yi sold 24,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $240,240.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $36,560.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Steven Yi sold 26,739 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $267,390.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Steven Yi sold 6,565 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $65,650.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Steven Yi sold 33,663 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $336,293.37.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $39,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Steven Yi sold 16,047 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $161,753.76.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE MAX opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.08.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 147.82%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MediaAlpha this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on MediaAlpha to $17 from $15 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside from recent levels.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on MediaAlpha to $17 from $15 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29 , giving investors a near-term catalyst that could reset expectations for the stock.

The company said it will report , giving investors a near-term catalyst that could reset expectations for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A securities law firm announced an investigation into MediaAlpha’s board and management over alleged misleading claims and deceptive advertising tied to a $45 million FTC settlement, which may raise governance and legal overhang concerns.

A securities law firm announced an over alleged misleading claims and deceptive advertising tied to a $45 million FTC settlement, which may raise governance and legal overhang concerns. Negative Sentiment: Directors and insiders, including Eugene Nonko and Steven Yi, disclosed multiple share sales over July 6-8. The company said the sales were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and to cover tax withholding from vesting equity awards, but the volume of selling can still pressure sentiment.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on MediaAlpha

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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