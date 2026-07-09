Brian Healy Buys 1,183 Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Key Points Director Brian Healy bought 1,183 shares of Mueller Water Products at an average price of $25.33, spending about $29,965. The purchase lifted his holdings to 24,946 shares and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

of Mueller Water Products at an average price of $25.33, spending about $29,965. The purchase lifted his holdings to 24,946 shares and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. MWA shares were trading lower around $24.76, near both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a market cap of about $3.87 billion and a 52-week range of $22.74 to $31.00.

around $24.76, near both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a market cap of about $3.87 billion and a 52-week range of $22.74 to $31.00. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with recent rating changes including a downgrade to Hold and an Underweight view from Barclays. Overall, the stock’s consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $30.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) Director Brian Healy purchased 1,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,965.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,946 shares in the company, valued at $631,882.18. The trade was a 4.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Mueller Water Products's payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Mueller Water Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,165,849 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $146,871,000 after purchasing an additional 250,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,036,679 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $165,948,000 after buying an additional 1,530,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,397 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,262,684 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $77,717,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,253 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,207,000 after acquiring an additional 182,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company's stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

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