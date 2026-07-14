Eric Stang Sells 23,212 Shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Stang sold 23,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 795,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,910,120. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ooma Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.33 million, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.20. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ooma had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. Ooma has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.340 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ooma by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Ooma by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ooma by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ooma

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

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