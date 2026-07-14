RH (NYSE:RH) Director Mark Demilio Sells 2,445 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) Director Mark Demilio sold 2,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $411,835.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,539.20. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.88. RH has a 52 week low of $106.30 and a 52 week high of $257.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Weiss Ratings downgraded RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on RH from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of RH by 28.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in RH by 166.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,681 shares of the company's stock worth $33,372,000 after acquiring an additional 149,127 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,283,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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